The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Republicans for Ukraine
0:00
-48:20

Republicans for Ukraine

The Bulwark
Aug 31, 2023
Share

With Eliot on the road Eric welcomes Bulwark Editor at Large Bill Kristol to the show. They discuss the prospects for a Supplemental Appropriation for Ukraine aid in the Congress, the state of public opinion on the war in Ukraine, the impact of the Republican Presidential debate on support for Ukraine, the effort that Bill and Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell have launched to highlight Republicans for Ukraine, the key role of Senator McConnell and other supporters of traditional conservative internationalism in this effort, the seeming cluelessness of some folks in the Biden Administration about the information dimension of the War in Ukraine and the damaging role that "armchair generals" have played in carping about Ukrainian performance in the current counter-offensive.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/let-ukraine-direct-its-own-counteroffensive-russia-war-weapons-military-kyiv-bd360796

https://plus.thebulwark.com/p/ukraine-doesnt-need-armchair-generals

https://gopforukraine.com/

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. Email us with your feedback at shieldoftherepublic@gmail.com

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Pocket Casts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
50:46
What Happens if the House Fails in its Obligation
  
The Bulwark
53:16
Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
  
The Bulwark
56:42
This War is Going to End Exactly How the West Decides it Will
  
The Bulwark
58:33
We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy
  
The Bulwark
1:04:50
David Petraeus & Andrew Roberts on War
  
The Bulwark
1:06:04
Barbarossa: The war in the east
  
The Bulwark
56:21
What happens when the Russians come to your country
  
The Bulwark
56:56
The Price of Strategic Slovenliness
  
The Bulwark