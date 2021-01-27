Republicans Make Me Proud I Voted for Biden

Plus, thoughts on the non-serious maskholes and covidiots.

Jim Swift
Jan 27

Republicans Make Me Proud I Voted for Biden

MONA CHAREN: Their expeditions to new depths of sycophancy and recklessness make mere policy disagreements trivial.

Will Saletan: We Need a Coalition for Truth

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his recent article: The Enemy Isn’t Republicans. It’s Liars.

THE NEXT LEVEL: The Lost Show 🔒

Today’s show was an absolute classic. Cleveland steamers, prima nocta, frazzledrip. But there were some technical . . . problems. And we lost most of it. So enjoy what JVL was able to salvage. It is but a shade of the glory that was.

THE TRIAD: Total Exoneration Is Coming 🔒

JONATHAN V. LAST: Buckle up. It's going to be . . . not awesome.

MORNING SHOTS: What's the GOP's Excuse Now? 🔒

CHARLIE SYKES: The surrender enters a new phase.

Can Democrats Abolish the Filibuster—and Should They?

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: The Biden agenda and the ‘tyranny of a minority.’

The Next Stimulus Check Should Be a Credit Card

JOHN GUSTAVSSON: If Congress is aiming for a short-term economic boost, they should make it harder for people to save their stimulus money.

Glenn Beck is a COVIDiot. He might even be a maskhole.

The government puts out a scientifically correct plea: two masks is likely to be better than one, and what does this jabroni do? Puts on 25 masks for his podcast to undermine the point.

When @glennbeck wears the safe number of 25 masks 😂

Great going.

It reminds me of the time Glenn Beck was “sorry about all of that”, a short period that didn’t last long.

Look, if Trump had “Invoked P” properly, and used the Defense Production Act to make N-95 masks widely available, that’d be one thing. He was an abject failure. As such, people wear “KN-95” (not sure if the KN stands for KNock Off) masks, or cloth ones.

But the science is clear: N-95 masks are best, three layer masks aren’t as good, and cloth masks are better than nothing. Biden/Fauci suggesting you combine the two, since N-95 masks are basically unattainable has become a subject of mockery for right wing cranks like Beck.

If they could look in the mirror, perhaps they would understand perhaps this guidance wouldn’t have come out if the bad orange god king didn’t screw things up so badly. But he did.

Last I checked, Glenn Beck isn’t sorry about all that.

Welcome to the era of Cringe.

Writing in The Washington Post, Sonny Bunch observes:

Cringe is only possible in a cultural and political moment like ours, when we have so effectively surrounded ourselves with those who share our affections and affectations. It’s not until those cultural artifacts break out of our silos — often going viral via mocking screenshot — that we realize just how cringe-tastic they were, and how embarrassing the subservient attitude they represent really is.

President Bush, closer. This story is great:

Blair arrived in College Station in 2003 and quickly grew frustrated by his struggles to recruit players from Houston. Enter the city’s two most famous residents at the time, George H.W. and Barbara Bush. “Here’s the story,” former A&M athletics director Bill Byrne told me a few years ago. “President Bush and Barbara would sometimes sit in a small suite I had at our home football games. It was not long after we’d hired Gary Blair to be our women’s basketball coach, and Gary was obsessed with recruiting a player named La Toya Micheaux from the Houston area. Gary was trying to get her away from LSU and asked if he could bring her by my booth before a game.”

La Toya is the daughter of former University of Houston player Larry Micheaux, a member of coach Guy Lewis’s legendary Phi Slama Jama Cougars teams in the early eighties.

“So here we are, a couple of hours before a game, and Gary nonchalantly sticks his head in the door and sees the Bushes,” Byrne recalled. “George and Barbara say hello, and in walks Larry Micheaux behind Gary.

“‘Larry Micheaux! Phi Slama Jama!’ Bush shouted. ‘What a team you guys had.’ And then La Toya appears behind her father. ‘And you must be Larry’s daughter,’ Bush says. ‘Barbara and I have been talking about how much we’re looking forward to watching you play for the Aggies.'”

Byrne has told that story a time or two and has the punch line down cold. “That was the end of La Toya’s recruiting,” he said. “There was no chance she was going to go anyplace else. And she opened doors for us into the Houston area we hadn’t been able to open. And from her coming to Texas A&M in 2005 had to have played a role in us winning the national championship in 2011.”

Should we give Marjorie Taylor Greene a chance? continued…

hooooooooooolyyyyhhh sheeeeet

Fred Guttenberg @fred_guttenberg

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in &amp; he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.

Do not taunt Hydroxychloroquine.

Oklahoma trying to return its $2m stockpile of hydroxychloroquine. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office has been tasked with attempting to return a $2 million stockpile of a malaria drug once touted by former President Donald Trump as a way to treat the coronavirus.

This is perhaps my favorite graf:

Though the drug had been widely discredited at that point, Humphrey, who has recently made news for seeking to establish a Bigfoot hunting season in Oklahoma and made waves in 2017 when he referred to pregnant women as “hosts,” encouraged Oklahomans to “take courage and begin treating COVID with Hydroxychloroquine.”

That’s the thing. People want to keep their jobs. Who can blame them? A worthwhile read about the problems of bad people in media management positions, and it reminded me too much of my last job, and why I am so happy here.

Who should get the vaccine? A take you need to read.

Life imitates real life…

Remember the account known as "Ricky Vaughn?" The DOJ just announced the man behind that account, Douglass Mackey, has been charged with election interference stemming from actions in 2016

California Penal System here we come, Ricky?

A Reply to the Federalist on Impeachment and Mob Rule… At National Review, “Baseball Crank” Dan McLaughlin has a worthwhile #longread.

More on the Capitol siege. We’ve found that another officer committed suicide, and, well, this:

“One officer is going to lose his eye, and another was stabbed with a metal fence stake.” https://t.co/EASWkzf76j

NEW: SCATHING STATEMENT from Capitol Police union on failed leadership in department before and during Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol: https://t.co/YbXM4fvPzc

Say a prayer for the MPDC and USCP officers who are going to be mentally dealing with this for far longer than most of us.

We are lucky to have them.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you again tomorrow, and hope Bulwark+ members can join the livestream. If you miss it, don’t worry, we will preserve it! Just click the URL in the email(s) I send you so you can watch afterwards.

Questions, comments, concerns? Problems with email? You know how to reach me: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

