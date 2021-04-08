Richard Rushfield on Scott Rudin, Bad Boss, and More!

Scott Rudin, Armie Hammer, and Kevin Spacey at the Critics Choice Awards (2011)

The show’s first ever guest, Richard Rushfield, returns to the program to discuss all sorts of stuff. Super-Producer Scott Rudin: bad boss, or something worse? What went down with Ray Fisher and Warner Bros.? Are theaters coming back? What’s the industry hoping for in terms of Oscars viewership? All this and more on this week’s episode of The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood!

If you enjoyed this chat, please share it with someone you know and love! That’s the only way to grow a podcast’s audience: a recommendation from a trusted friend. Just click that button below and forward it along.

Share