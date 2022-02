On the right-wing road show, Michael Flynn is the second-biggest draw after Trump — his "deep state" victimization is central to MAGA mythology. Oh, and he's still trying to steal the 2020 election. The New York Times Magazine's Robert Draper joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher