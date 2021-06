On today’s Bulwark podcast, Robert Tracinski joins to discuss his item on Sohrab Ahmari and the price of “liberalism”, the fight over Donald Trump and Facebook, and the Kevin McCarthy / Liz Cheney feud, and the future of the GOP.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher