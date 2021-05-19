Roe Might Go
Kimberly Wehle on the Supreme Court agreeing to hear its first abortion case since Amy Coney Barrett succeeded Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
KIMBERLY WEHLE: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear its first abortion case since Amy Coney Barrett succeeded Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
David Jolly on What Republicans Fear From the 1/6 Commission
On today’s Bulwark podcast, David Jolly joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss whether there will be a new center-right party, the 1/6 commission, and what Republicans in Congress are so afraid of.
MORNING SHOTS: The Politics of Memory Erasure 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES on the riots in Wisconsin. Did they help Trump?
THE TRIAD: Let's Talk About UFOs 🔓
JVL: The truth is out there.
TNL: What the 1/6 Commission Votes Will Tell Us 🔐
The January 6 Commission bill is on the tracks. How many Republicans will support it?
100 Years After Its Creation, the Federal Budget Process Needs Updating
JAMES C. CAPRETTA: The law creating the modern budget process was enacted in 1921. In 2021, it’s badly in need of reform.
Why America Needs a January 6 Commission
AMANDA CARPENTER: Our last best hope for a baseline of truth.
