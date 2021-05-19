Roe Might Go

Leading The Bulwark…

KIMBERLY WEHLE: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear its first abortion case since Amy Coney Barrett succeeded Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today’s Bulwark podcast, David Jolly joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss whether there will be a new center-right party, the 1/6 commission, and what Republicans in Congress are so afraid of.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: The Politics of Memory Erasure 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on the riots in Wisconsin. Did they help Trump?

JVL: The truth is out there.

The January 6 Commission bill is on the tracks. How many Republicans will support it?

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

JAMES C. CAPRETTA: The law creating the modern budget process was enacted in 1921. In 2021, it’s badly in need of reform.

AMANDA CARPENTER: Our last best hope for a baseline of truth.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Wednesday! Appreciate all of your kind notes about yesterday’s newsletter. I’m not normally a guy who asks for prayers, but a family friend just became a Catholic priest. So, if you’re inclined, please offer a prayer or two for Fr. Winings.

Squirrels are amazing.

Michael Jordan is an asshole. One of the greats? Sure. But I remember when he was in St. Louis for his son’s basketball camp. A friend of mine, an off-duty cop, was assigned to protect him. At the end of the night, MJ handed him a $5 bill. As my friend reported to me at the time, he’d of had more respect if MJ didn’t give him anything.

You know what’s cool? Jail.

Never ask a car guy questions…

What happened to J.D. Vance? An ongoing series…

Good for Rep. Meijer…

We’ll see you here back tomorrow for TNB. Questions? Comments? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.