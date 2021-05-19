Roe Might Go

Kimberly Wehle on the Supreme Court agreeing to hear its first abortion case since Amy Coney Barrett succeeded Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Jim Swift
David Jolly on What Republicans Fear From the 1/6 Commission

On today’s Bulwark podcast, David Jolly joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss whether there will be a new center-right party, the 1/6 commission, and what Republicans in Congress are so afraid of.

MORNING SHOTS: The Politics of Memory Erasure 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on the riots in Wisconsin. Did they help Trump?

THE TRIAD: Let's Talk About UFOs 🔓

JVL: The truth is out there.

TNL: What the 1/6 Commission Votes Will Tell Us 🔐

The January 6 Commission bill is on the tracks. How many Republicans will support it?

100 Years After Its Creation, the Federal Budget Process Needs Updating

JAMES C. CAPRETTA: The law creating the modern budget process was enacted in 1921. In 2021, it’s badly in need of reform.

Why America Needs a January 6 Commission

AMANDA CARPENTER: Our last best hope for a baseline of truth.

Happy Wednesday! Appreciate all of your kind notes about yesterday’s newsletter. I’m not normally a guy who asks for prayers, but a family friend just became a Catholic priest. So, if you’re inclined, please offer a prayer or two for Fr. Winings.

Squirrels are amazing.

Michael Jordan is an asshole. One of the greats? Sure. But I remember when he was in St. Louis for his son’s basketball camp. A friend of mine, an off-duty cop, was assigned to protect him. At the end of the night, MJ handed him a $5 bill. As my friend reported to me at the time, he’d of had more respect if MJ didn’t give him anything.

You know what’s cool? Jail.

Twitter avatar for @allahpunditAllahpundit @allahpundit
Capitol rioter allegedly boasted about pushing female police officer down the stairs as the ‘coolest thing I’ve done’ Capitol rioter allegedly boasted about pushing female police officer down the stairs as the ‘coolest thing I’ve done’FBI reveals Instagram video of alleged Capitol rioter boasting about the insurrectionnews.yahoo.com

May 19th 2021

222 Retweets

Never ask a car guy questions…

Twitter avatar for @mviserMatt Viser @mviser
Asked about the Onion article — which had him shirtless, in cutout jeans, washing a Pontiac at the WH — Biden laughed. “You think I’d drive a Trans Am? I’ve been in my bathing suit in my driveway and not only washed my 1967 Corvette but also Simonized it.” ‘I’m a car guy’: Biden zips around in electric Ford truck to boost clean-energy agendaHis affection for automobiles — including a cherished 1967 Corvette — is as much a part of Biden as his Irishness and his love of ice cream, and one that has deepened over the years.washingtonpost.com

May 18th 2021

186 Retweets

What happened to J.D. Vance? An ongoing series…

Twitter avatar for @JurisDudenceThe Dude @JurisDudence
No unity with people who can't handle losing a fair election and turn to violence as an alternative to competing democratically.

Center for the American Way of Life @CenterForAWL

"If you’re fighting the American nation state, if you’re fighting the values and virtues that make this country great, then the conservative movement should be about nothing if not reducing your power and if necessary destroying you." - @JDVance1 https://t.co/qekbxo5h9Z

May 19th 2021

4 Retweets

Good for Rep. Meijer…

Twitter avatar for @tsspanglerTodd Spangler @tsspangler
@RepMeijer on planning to buck party and vote for 1/6 commission: "the imperative to a public, objective, fact-based investigation into the Capitol attack is not a partisan issue and it should be treated as such"... says some GOP members have "whitewashed" the attack

May 19th 2021

21 Retweets

We’ll see you here back tomorrow for TNB. Questions? Comments? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

