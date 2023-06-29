Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass. Programming note: During tonight’s Thursday Night Bulwark, Will Saletan and Jonathan V. Last will discuss Donald Trump’s legal woes, the 2024 race, and more. Tune in at 8 p.m. EDT to catch the show, which is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Also make sure to check out this week’s episode of The Next Level; I joined JVL and Tim Miller to discuss chaos in Congress and more.

Today we’re diving into the 2024 polling situation, Mike Pence’s trip to Ukraine, and why another social media–obsessed strongman is about to get the boot from a major platform.

(Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

My Bulwark colleague Charlie Sykes wrote in today’s Morning Shots newsletter about DeSantis finally receiving one good poll, which also included interesting numbers on Trump’s electability vs. DeSantis’s in an election against Biden. Take a look if you haven’t already; both the newsletter and the poll itself are worth a read.

But if you look more closely at DeSantis’s standing in the race, you can see he needs to make a comeback that has no precedent in past presidential campaigns.