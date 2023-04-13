Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

RON DESANTIS’S REMARKABLE 2023 legislative session is replete with compassionless quasi-conservative bills that he hopes will power an upcoming presidential campaign. The session is set to reach its apex this month with the signing of a Stephen Miller-style immigration law that targets immigrant communities in his not-really-a-border-state state. HB 1617: “An Act Related To Unlawful Immigration,” has yet to garner a catchy “Don’t Say Gay”-type moniker to describe its barbarism. My proposal, the “Miep Gies Criminalization Act of 2023,” probably won’t be the one that sticks. But the name of DeSantis’s legislation matters less than the particulars. Among them: requiring hospitals to collect the immigration status of patients and report it to the government and preventing legal DACA recipients from obtaining law licenses.

READ THE REST.

Join now

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

The military runs on young soldiers, and sometimes, chatroom braggarts who want to share classified documents get recruited too. Plus, the real world damage in Ukraine from the leaks, and Putin's paranoia. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Charlie Sykes today.

Eliot and Eric welcome Francis Fukuyama, the Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI). O

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.

Join now

SOUTH CAROLINA SENATOR TIM SCOTT, one of those affable Republicans often touted as “the future” of an optimistic, inclusive GOP, carefully selected the timing and location for the announcement of his exploratory committee for his party’s 2024 presidential nomination. Scott declared his ambition to seek the highest office in the land on Wednesday, April 12, with an ad filmed at Fort Sumter, where the first shots of the Civil War rang out 161 years earlier to the day. He wanted people to pay attention to that fateful anniversary. Because the way Scott sees it, America is on the verge of another civil war. And if you think Scott is talking about the threat posed by Donald Trump’s insurrectionist mob, well, HAHAHAHAHAHA. Wrongo! Scott, that winsome, uplifting, inspiring, rising star of the GOP, is launching his presidential exploratory bid on the notion that it’s Joe Biden who is leading a new confederacy that threatens to tear the country apart.

READ THE REST.

Join now

Joe Biden, our second Irish-American Catholic president, is in Ireland this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement, a peace deal representing American diplomacy at its best. It eased the violence of the Troubles, the decades-spanning unrest between Northern Irish Protestant loyalists and independence-seeking Catholic Irish republicans. Thousands of people lost their lives to bombings and shootings during the Troubles, some were kidnapped and never found, and particularly violent areas became known as “murder miles.” Lasting peace following the agreement is still a work in progress, but the goal—getting rid of the dark cloud hanging over Irish children’s collective future—is within reach. Rain and mist have covered the presidential entourage during Biden’s visit so far. The president has brushed it off: “It’s fine. It’s Ireland,” he said. But given the fraught underlying political realities and the history of violence, it is fitting that sunlight has been scarce during the visit. A Washington Post reporter described the mood at one event as being one “of both melancholy and celebration.”

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

The Discord Leaks Arrest… Went down without any violence or injuries, in fact, news helicopters taped the suspect reading on his deck before the arrest, which gave us this nonsensical word salad from Victor Davis Hanson live on Fox. (Whoops!) Part of how they found him? The marble. But wait, there’s more! On the far right, we’ve gone from traitor to hero in no time flat.

Play stupid games… Win stupid prizes, Tennessee House edition.

18,000 cows… Dead in a TX explosion. Which kind of makes you wonder how you get 18,000 cows under one roof.

Meanwhile in Florida… A 6 week abortion ban is coming. Is the GOP making a mistake? One pollster thinks so.

…and in Missouri… An impassioned defense of… child marriage?

How rich people get divorced… With retired judges.

The FBI explains “incels”… In a new domestic terrorism reference guide. And an all-star cast of far-right elements are, not shockingly, mad.

Save the date! Thursday, May 18 we’re hitting the road for a live show in the Big Apple featuring special guest Molly Jong Fast. Tickets will be on sale soon and you’ll be the first to hear about it.

18,000 cows die in Texas… Which is pretty much the bat signal for Gary Larson to come out of retirement. Though, I’d argue he already covered it.

Dueling mifepristone rulings yet again… In the fifth circuit and the eastern district of Washington. Meanwhile, the Mississippi AG behind Dobbs is seeking a nationwide ban on abortion pills as part of a law from the 1870s.

Don’t go Woke, Go Broke!™ That should be the new slogan for a right-wing light beer that’s $100 a case. And is likely brewed by a “woke” mega brewer.

Local journalists covering shootings… Share their pain on air.

"The constant barrage of media attention has caused a great deal of depression, stress and anxiety in my life…" A January 6th insurrectionist, in a letter to a cop, complained about how his actions negatively affected his life. The feds are seeking 5 years in prison for the romance novel model who dragged a cop down the steps of the Capitol.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Join now

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.