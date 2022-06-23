(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

In today’s Morning Shots:

Ronjon’s absurd spin

A Walker-Trump proxy fight in WI

Fox News is having a bad, very bad, awful week

The NRA loses bigly

A Rusty Bowers face-palm

Corrupting the Department of Justice

Cleanup in Aisle Oz

Join us tonight!

Retired Lieutenant Gen. Mark Hertling will join Ben Parker, Bill Kristol and Cathy Young for a briefing on the war in Ukraine. Join fellow Bulwark+ members on Zoom at 8:00 p.m. ET for this exclusive livestream. See details here.