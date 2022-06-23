Ron Johnson's Electoral Fraud
Plus: Lordy, defamation has consequences
In today’s Morning Shots:
Ronjon’s absurd spin
A Walker-Trump proxy fight in WI
Fox News is having a bad, very bad, awful week
The NRA loses bigly
A Rusty Bowers face-palm
Corrupting the Department of Justice
Cleanup in Aisle Oz
Join us tonight!
Retired Lieutenant Gen. Mark Hertling will join Ben Parker, Bill Kristol and Cathy Young for a briefing on the war in Ukraine. Join fellow Bulwark+ members on Zoom at 8:00 p.m. ET for this exclusive livestream. See details here.