Jun 2 • 41M
Russell Moore: The Southern Baptist Apocalypse
This episode is for paid subscribers
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments
America's largest Protestant denomination has lost more than a million members over the past three years. Meanwhile, many Evangelicals can't tell the difference between gospel and politics. Russell Moore joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.