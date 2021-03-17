Russian Support for Trump’s Re‑Election Detailed in Intel Report

Leading The Bulwark…

GABRIEL SCHOENFELD: Meanwhile, interference from China and Iran was more supportive of Biden.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Mona Charen joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about her item on what happened to J.D. Vance.

MORNING SHOTS: Russiagate Redux 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on how the GOP pushed Russian disinformation in the wake of Trump’s loss to Biden.

THE TRIAD: The Immigration Liability 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST on why the Biden administration needs to be careful.

SECRET SHOW: Outrage Is the New Earned Media 🔐

It’s a weird week—TNL blew up this morning, so we did a Secret Show instead.

MARIAM MEMARSADEGHI: Its strength comes from the realization that the regime cannot be reformed.

MONA CHAREN: How the path-breaking writer became a Trumpist troll.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to those who observe. My wife was not pleased that yesterday she went outside to see I was flying the Union Jack on our front porch. Only to my embarrassment to discover I was flying it upside down. I guess, unintentionally, of the distress it would cause.

As I type this newsletter to you, the smell of corned beef permeates the house, and The Quiet Man is on the docket. Though, I was pushing for Patriot Games. 🇬🇧

My local devious geniuses at my neighborhood “family restaurant” have done it yet again.

Jaromir Jagr is still playing hockey… Pushing 50 and still at it. (Co-owning a team helps!)

The Revenge of Mike Lindell. He’s countersuing Dominion. David French observes:

Throwback ads… But, not as you might expect them. Just like when the Can You Hear Me Now? guy left Verizon for Sprint. It’d be like Progressive’s Flo hawking GEICO in 2040.

It’s always good to wait for more details. Not every horrible crime needs instant punditry theories, as Nicholas Grossman reminds us:

Sometimes you never know why somebody did something horrible, other times, it can takes weeks, months, or even years, to get an answer.

As the old saying goes: “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.”

We’re not entitled to immediate answers, as much as we want them. But that’s just human nature and we feel we deserve them. But best not to invent them.

Whatever the motivation, 8 people are dead and their souls and their families deserve our prayers.

Fever Dreams. A new Daily Beast podcast to check out with all star reporters Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer on “the twisted tales of the new American right.” Trust me: You’re not gonna want to miss this.

The never ending culture war… If we are being honest with ourselves, it will never end. Read Jared Holt at Sh!post:

In the marketplace of ideas, the culture war behaves the same as a vendor selling counterfeit medicine, passing off sugar pills as cancer cures. The purveyors of the war convince their audiences that by throwing fits over these mundane happenings that they are reforming the political system. Every week there’s a new cure to champion, each as hollow as the last. One week, there are children’s books to get mad about, the next there is an “icky” rap song that’s popular. It’s packaging on a brand of butter, or something stupid that happened on a college campus. The seller takes his buyers for fools and belittles them to sell more junk.

Exactly right.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back tomorrow, when we will have Thursday Night Bulwark! JVL will be making his triumphant return, and so we’ll probably continue the debate about dogs and cats, among other things (like J.D. Vance, and the early months of the Biden Presidency.)

