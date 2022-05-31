May 31 • 41M
Ryan Busse: The NRA Created Our Paranoid, Conspiracy Culture
The NRA is not in the gun rights business — It's in the culture war business. When will the responsible gun owners stand up and say "Enough?" Ryan Busse joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.