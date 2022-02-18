San Francisco Sends Democrats a Message

George Will joins to discuss the San Francisco warning, the Republicans' drift, and the inflation danger.

Highlights/Lowlights:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/14/opinion/electoral-count-act.html

https://poll.qu.edu/poll-release?releaseid=3836

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher