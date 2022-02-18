San Francisco Sends Democrats a Message

Share
  
0:00
-1:00:29

George Will joins to discuss the San Francisco warning, the Republicans' drift, and the inflation danger.

Highlights/Lowlights:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/14/opinion/electoral-count-act.html

https://poll.qu.edu/poll-release?releaseid=3836

Twitter avatar for @maxseddonmax seddon @maxseddon
Russia has sent its response to the US on its draft security proposals, per @ElenaChernenko. It says the US has ignored its core demands and vows a "military-technical response" – but insists that won't include any invasion of Ukraine. «Россия будет вынуждена реагировать в том числе путем реализации мер военно-технического характера»Москва отреагировала на ответ Вашингтона по гарантиям безопасностиkommersant.ru

February 17th 2022

259 Retweets

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher 

ShareShare