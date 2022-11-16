Nov 16 • 56M
Savoring Kevin McCarthy's Suffering (with Will Saletan)
Can Kevin McCarthy muster enough Republican support to become Speaker of the House after a disappointing midterm?
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Can Kevin McCarthy muster enough Republican support to become Speaker of the House after a disappointing midterm? Will any GOP leaders be held accountable for the party's losses? Plus, Kari Lake becomes the latest election denier to be rejected by the voters. Will Saletan joins JVL and Tim to discuss.
Watch the gang record this episode here.