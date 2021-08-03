Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney: Can She Win?

This week Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) take a hard look at Scarlett Johansson’s suit against Disney alleging that the Mouse House’s dual VOD/theatrical strategy will cost her upwards of $50 million. Is this is a game-changing moment in the relationships between movie stars and studios? Or is she going to get steamrolled? Plus: the gang reviews The Green Knight, an amusingly weird indie flick of the sort that critics love and audiences generally do not. And make sure to check out our special bonus episode, in which Alyssa tries to convince Sonny and Peter to go see Stillwater.

