Scary Polls and Scary Pols

Chris Cillizza
Linda Chavez
William Galston
Mona Charen
Will Saletan
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Chris Cillizza joins the crew (plus Will Saletan) to discuss the election outcomes, the GOP debate, the generational divide about Israel, and what to make of those polls.

highlights / lowlights

Chris Cillizza: Vivek Ramaswamy's performance in the third GOP debate.

Mona Charen: This Florida School District Banned Cellphones. Here’s What Happened (NYT)

Hawley…

