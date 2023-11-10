Nov 10 • 1HR 7M
Scary Polls and Scary Pols
Chris Cillizza joins the crew (plus Will Saletan) to discuss the election outcomes, the GOP debate, the generational divide about Israel, and what to make of those polls.
highlights / lowlights
Chris Cillizza: Vivek Ramaswamy's performance in the third GOP debate.
Mona Charen: This Florida School District Banned Cellphones. Here’s What Happened (NYT)
