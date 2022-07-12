Should Coders Give Auteurs Notes?

“Excuse me, Mr. Scorsese? We have some notes on ‘The Irishman.’”

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) have a little bit of fun with the idea that the folx coding Netflix’s recommendation algo should have any say in what the algo actually delivers to people. (You can read th…