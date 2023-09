JVL, A.B. Stoddard, Mona Charen, and Will Saletan will breakdown the latest GOP debate and analyze the chaos in the House as the country steers straight for a shutdown. The show starts at 8pm ET on Thursday, September 28th.

Exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Can’t make the live show? We post the audio and video replay here once the show concludes.

Click the link below to join the Bulwark livestream on Zoom: