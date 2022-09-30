Sing a Song of Fetterman

Share this postSing a Song of Fettermanplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailSep 30 • 48MSing a Song of FettermanNot great news.Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell2 hr ago917Share this postSing a Song of Fettermanplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailUpgrade to listenCharlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.JoinEpisode details17 commentsSarah and JVL talk about Putin, Fetterman’s problems, and Josh Shapiro 2024?This episode is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in