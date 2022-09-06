Sep 6 • 37M

So, How Was Your Summer?

Plus: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing,' reviewed!

Sonny Bunch
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss how the movie business fared this summer. It wasn’t terrible … and it could’ve been worse … but it certainly wasn’t great, either. And then the gang reviews Three Thousand Years of Longing, George Miller’s long-awaited follow-up…

