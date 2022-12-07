(Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

“The defeat of Mr. Walker, who was handpicked by Mr. Trump, culminated a disastrous year for the former president, who set himself up as a Republican kingmaker, only to watch his Senate candidates in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire — as well as his picks for governor in Arizona, Michigan, [Wisconsin], Pennsylvania and Georgia — go on to defeat in primaries or in last month’s general election.” — NYT

“Georgia may be remembered as the state that broke Trump once and for all.” — GOP flack, Scott Jennings

“I’m pissed tonight,” — Laura Ingraham

Happy Wednesday for those of you who celebrate the Season of Schadenfreude. Via the NYT:

If you are keeping track at home:

Updating that scoreboard, Trump is now 2-14, after a Georgia run-off faceplant that followed a genuinely craptacular day for the ex-president. Let’s review the last 24 hours, shall we?

There was this:

Donald J. Trump’s family real estate business was convicted on Tuesday of tax fraud and other financial crimes, a remarkable rebuke of the former president’s company and what prosecutors described as its “culture of fraud and deception.” The conviction on all 17 counts, after more than a day of jury deliberations in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, resulted from a long-running scheme in which the Trump Organization doled out off-the-books luxury perks to some executives: They received fancy apartments, leased Mercedes-Benzes, even private school tuition for relatives, none of which they paid taxes on.

And this:

Special counsel Jack Smith has sent grand-jury subpoenas to local officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin — three states that were central to former president Donald Trump’s failed plan to stay in power following the 2020 election — seeking any and all communications with Trump, his campaign and a long list of aides and allies.

And this:

The chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., expects the panel to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, he told reporters Tuesday. “We have made decisions on criminal referrals,” Thompson said.

And this.

[Behind] closed doors, other allies are starting to doubt that McCarthy can survive the gauntlet needed to win the gavel. It all adds up to a very un-merry GOP conference wracked by anger and worry about a 2024 backlash against their internal squabbles.

And, ICYMI, this happened:

Wait, we’re not done yet. Let’s review the last several weeks.

The Supreme Court let the House have Trump’s tax returns.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals slam-dunked Trump’s bid for a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case.

The two former top lawyers for the Trump White House testified before a federal grand jury probing the 1/6 Insurrection.

Amidst all of this:

The ex-president put out a video declaring solidarity with January 6 rioters.

Dined with notorious Holocaust-denying fans of Adolf Hitler.

Openly called for the “termination” of the Constitution.

And faced with a backlash, he lied about lying.

And how’s that presidential campaign going?

[Nearly] three weeks into his 2024 presidential campaign – Trump has yet to leave his home state or hold a public campaign event in an early voting state. Trump’s disengaged posture has baffled former and current allies, many of whom experienced firsthand the frenetic pace of his two previous White House bids, and who now say he’s missed the window to make a splash with his 2024 rollout. The uninspiring launch of his supposed political comeback comes as his campaign appears to be operating on auto pilot, with few signs of momentum or enthusiastic support from donors or party heavyweights.

Here’s the killer quote from the CNN piece:

“So far, he has gone down from his bedroom, made an announcement, gone back up to his bedroom and hasn’t been seen since except to have dinner with a White supremacist,” said a 2020 Trump campaign adviser.

Soul searching?

The NYT suggests that the latest defeat “will almost certainly lead to soul-searching for a Republican Party that must decide heading into the 2024 election how firmly to tether itself to a former president who has now absorbed powerful political blows in three successive campaign cycles.”

We’re skeptical. Sure there will be a lot of second-guessing, fingering pointing, and a hunt for scapegoats (Ronna).

But somehow, we doubt that the GOP will spend much time rummaging through the soul they mislaid years ago.

A reminder: There is no “Republican Party,” no set of elites, entertainers, donors, or kingmakers who can go into a darkened room and wrestle with their etiolated consciences. The party is the base. And the base still seems to want Moar Trump.

For now.

A run to the middle

Nota bene, Democrats. Via NBC News:

In an interview with NBC News, Warnock campaign manager Quentin Fulks credited the victory in part to driving the contrast between candidates — and continuing to appeal to independent and Republican-leaning voters who had reservations about Walker…. “There could have been other campaign operatives or another campaign that could have said, ‘OK, Herschel Walker has all this baggage, so we’re just going to run to the left and just try to turn out as many of our voters and just let Republicans eat their own,’” Fulks added. “We didn’t do that.”

A winning formula.

