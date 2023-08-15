Soderbergh's Entrancing 'Full Circle'

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) look at Disney’s shaky economic and creative output and discuss how it serves as a sort of canary in the entertainment industry’s coal mine. Then they review Full Circle, the entertaining-but-convoluted new show on Max (formerly, HBO Max) from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon. Make sure to swing by Friday for a bonus episode on the Barbie culture wars. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

