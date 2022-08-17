Special Preview: Voters React to the News of the Mar-a-Lago Raid

Greetings:

I hope you’re enjoying Season 2 of The Focus Group podcast. We’ve dropped 24 episodes and I’m just getting warmed up. I just talked about Florida with the best Florida man in the national political press corps, Marc Caputo from NBC News. Look for the full episode in your feed on Saturday morning.

As you must know, though, the FBI raided Trump’s residence Mar-a-Lago last week, and I’ve done two focus groups since then. Marc and I talked about what the groups in Florida and Pennsylvania are thinking about the raid. You may not like what you hear.

Bulwark+ subscribers can hear the full segment above—for everyone here’s a clip of Caputo on how the raid affects the 2024 landscape.

—Sarah Longwell