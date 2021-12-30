'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Co-Writer Chris McKenna

On this week’s episode, Sonny is joined by Chris McKenna who, along with his writing partner Erik Sommers, wrote Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has grossed about $1.2 billion around the world … so far. In this in-depth interview, Chris discusses how a blockbuster of this nature gets made, from pitch meetings to brainstorming sessions to rewrites during the shoot to additional photography to tightening up following test screenings. We also talk a bit about the state of the business and why it’ll be a real bummer if the theatrical experience dies off. Plus, we learn that a very special Spider-Villain is a listener of this podcast! (Or, well, has listened to AN episode. Same-same.)

If you enjoyed this episode please share it with a friend!

Share