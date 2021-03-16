Spring Break in Florida: A Dangerous Pandemic Coda?

Leading The Bulwark…

BRENT ORRELL: Picking up a tan and maybe the new coronavirus variant.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Tim Miller joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about the vaccine rollout, Tucker Carlson’s schtick, the Ohio Senate race, Andrew Cuomo, and cats and dogs.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

Plus: What's going on with theaters in DC, NYC, and elsewhere?

Sonny and Alyssa are joined by special guest host Alan Zilberman (Washington City Paper), sitting in for Peter, to talk about the Oscars.

CHARLIE SYKES on Vaccine denialism.

JONATHAN V. LAST: If it doesn't look like a duck and it doesn't quack like a duck…

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

ADDISON DEL MASTRO: Conservatives must not turn localism into an ideology.

BRIAN KAREM: They distort the moral and political realities of the issue.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Me You Madness. I have a sneaking suspicion that former Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin let his wife, Louise Linton, pursue this passion project so she wouldn’t do any more damaging things that hurt his ability to do his job.

Click on that tweet and read the whole thread. Or, if you’re brave, watch the trailer. It’s absolutely wild.

You must have one trick for the baby. It’s the rules and I don’t make them.

Uhhhhh.

Yeah, that’s pretty savagely racist.

What the Rest of America Can Learn From My Experience Being Black in Trumpland… In Politico, Isaac Bailey has this must read. It’s a powerful item:

Trump supporters and their sympathizers are right: This is their America. But make no mistake, this is our America, too. We don’t have to apologize to anyone for wanting to shape it in our image as much as they want it to remain in theirs. Before January 6, I didn’t fully understand the importance of making that clear. I won’t forget again. And I won’t allow my kids to forget, either.

Read the whole thing.

That’s it for me for today. Questions, comments, concerns? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—