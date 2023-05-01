Recently in The Bulwark:

We are nearing a crash into the debt ceiling, the most tangible threat to the full faith and credit of the United States in our lifetimes. But unless you’re paying close attention, you might not know why default is a genuine threat, nor why this crisis is really happening. The problem is that much of the press coverage reflects neither the direness of the situation nor the reality of whose actions are actually threatening default. Most of the stories published in the mainstream media in the last few days have been about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ability to get his plan through the House. The stories before that were largely about why President Joe Biden has not met with McCarthy to negotiate, or when he will hold the meeting. But to treat this as a normal political negotiation, or as one where both sides are equally at fault, is to distort reality.

Among the various responses to Tucker Carlson’s precipitous ejection from Fox News, there’s a type that is perhaps best summed up as “anti-anti-Carlson.” The anti-anti-Carlson pundit recognizes that Carlson has said a lot of truly terrible and repellent things—but look at the good stuff! For instance, in a post on her Substack site, the Free Press, Bari Weiss examines various theories of why Carlson was fired and then gives her own view of his merits and demerits…

D.C. Defenders: XFL North Division Champions!

Happy Monday! The rain has left but the wind hasn’t. I joined some friends at the XFL North Championship where the D.C. Defenders bested the Seattle Sea Dragons to head to big game in San Antonio. (Tickets start at $25!) I can’t justify the trip, but as with every game this year, I’ll be watching. Go Defenders!

Do you want to own John Heisman’s house? Now you can! And be next to one of the top Jesuit high schools in the country. (But I’m biased.)

White House Correspondents’ Dinner… Here are the highlights, and here is the whole thing, ICYMI. Wes Lowery argues Roy Wood, Jr. aced it, and Biden is listening to JVL and confronting his age.

Trickle up? Our dumb culture war fights are making their way to Canadian libraries.

What is “Moms for Liberty?” And do they really grasp the whole “liberty” concept?

He’s Running… Rep. Colin Allred is challenging Sen. Ted Cruz. (Watch him on the Sunday Next Level.)

This is what it took… For Republicans to police their own and expel an election denier.

Rep. Lois Frankel… Did a naughty.

Don’t look up… There is another balloon for us to obsess over. (Hit it!)

The Kyrsten Sinema Theory… of American politics.

This AI beer commercial… Is pretty accurate, actually.

Here come the Fox Leaks… “Nobody is going to watch it on Fox Nation because Fox Nation sucks.”

Fox News Gambled… but Tucker Can Still Take Down the House. Must-read Jason Zengerle.

The Washington Gambler… Ben Terris profiles Sean McElwee in The Washington Post.

DeSantis vs. Disney Adults… These transplants wanted to be fans, and then he picked a fight with the Mouse.

“I really miss… My George Foreman grill.” I think about mine, fondly, too. But I’m an adult now and the Cuisinart Griddler is much better.

Learning nothing… CNN is giving Donald Trump a town hall.

The EVP of Truth Social… Now works at Starbucks, because at least it’s honest work. Oh, and he’s a whistleblower whom Trump World is trying to destroy.

Homeless… In the city where he was once mayor.

