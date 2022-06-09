Stop Stealing Movies!
Ruth Vitale, CEO of CreativeFuture, on the costs of piracy.
If you enjoyed the show—or know someone who needs a little nudge to feel great shame for all the stealing they’ve been doing—share it with a friend!
I never pirate because I am unwilling to buy. I often will own something and then it won't play on this device, or from this location, or there are commercials even with the commercial free plan (wtf hulu??) or there are previews, or the audio won't play right, or the login server is down to check my password.
Call me a boomer or whatever, but I just want the file so I can play it how I need to and want to.
If tv & movies had been done like iTunes was for music everyone would be happy, but you guys blew it and it's even worse than 300 cable channels now. It's 300 apps I have to log in separately practically every time I want to watch something. And even if someone does it right (Apple isn't bad) it's still 299 shit apps you have to deal with.
Live game? Sorry! Log in and then force a minute of commercials, even if I lost a connection and am not logging in on a new device.
If you want people to pay for things, make it easy.
