On today's podcast, veteran political consultant Stuart Stevens joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the Trumpifciation of the GOP; the upcoming mid-terms; the biggest threat to the Biden presidency; and the new paperback edition of his book, "It Was All a Lie."

