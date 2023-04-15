Summer Box Office Preview

I’m rejoined this week by Frank Pallotta, formerly of CNN, to preview the summer box office. Have we already seen the year’s biggest movie debut with The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Will audiences show up for big-budget blockbusters like the new Mission: Impossible and Guardians of the Galaxy? Will adults ready for raunchier fare come out for Jennifer Lawrence’s new romcom? Who’s going to win the Battle of July 21, when Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie debut? All that and more on this week’s episode! If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

