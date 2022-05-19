As a reminder, if you would like to listen to this episode on your preferred podcast app instead of your browser you can click here and find your provider of choice.

On this week’s episode, Sonny is rejoined by CNN’s Frank Pallotta to preview summer movie season. Blockbusters, big horror, comic books, and kid-friendly films are coming to the multiplex—but they’re doing so at a slower clip than years past. What’s changed since the pandemic and how is the industry reacting to it? Plus: Netflix, Disney+, and the evolving streaming situation. If you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

