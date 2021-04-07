Supreme Court Tech Ruling Could Have Wider Effects on Copyright

Mike Dunford on the Google v. Oracle ‘fair use’ case.

Jim Swift
Apr 7Share

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

Supreme Court Tech Ruling Could Have Wider Effects on Copyright

MIKE DUNFORD: Three observations about—and one question arising from—the Google v. Oracle ‘fair use’ case.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Josh Kraushaar on Why It Pays to Be Crazy

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Josh Kraushaar joins Charlie Sykes to discuss why, when it comes to GOP politicians, it pays to be crazy. Plus, discussion of the Georgia election law, infrastructure week, and schools and COVID-19.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: The GOP: No Autopsy, No Exorcism 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Why QAnon isn't going away.

THE TRIAD: Red Bull, Elon Musk, and Matt Gaetz 🔓

JVL on politics and the attention economy.

THE NEXT LEVEL: MTG Gets the Big Money 🔐

Sarah, Tim and JVL on what it means for the GOP.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Matt Gaetz and the End of History

WILLIAM KRISTOL: Attention politics has been here before.

Featured Image

Are We Doing Our Best for Trans Kids?

MONA CHAREN: Rather than carefully weighing the scientific data on gender dysphoria and its treatments, we’re experimenting on children.

Featured Image

The Trump Fundraising Scams Continue with the NRCC

TIM MILLER: The grift goes on and on and on and on . . .

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

“One of America’s greatest strengths is our ability to absorb people from different backgrounds and cultures into one nation under God.” — George W. Bush

Watch this video. Amen.

People are crazy. They’re as sick as Alex Jones but lack his platform. Deplatforming these “normal” people would be a service to society. And maybe they should seek professional help, too.

Twitter avatar for @ejdicksonEj Dickson @ejdickson
On TikTok, women are coming forward w/ stories claiming Target is a sex trafficking "hub." These videos are getting millions of views, but there's no evidence this is actually happening, and it may be doing actual trafficking survivors a huge disservice. A Target Sex-Trafficking Hoax Is Going Viral on TikTokA stranger-danger hoax is sweeping social media — but as one expert explains, the urban legend is “old wine in new bottles”rollingstone.com

April 7th 2021

22 Retweets

Speaking of sick people… Canadian / American provocateur Steven Crowder “recreated” the George Floyd arrest today, to the surprise of nobody to see how low right wing shock jocks can go.

Twitter avatar for @richiealiceaRichie Alicea @richiealicea
I think you should have a cop do it instead. Not your producer. Don’t half-ass it, man.

Steven Crowder @scrowder

Today I am going to test the theory and have my producer (and @GmorganJr) kneel on my neck for 9 minutes, live on concrete. No tricks, no cuts. We need to walk a mile in another’s shoes... 10AM ET. #LwC

April 7th 2021

4 Retweets

Takes that didn’t age well.

Twitter avatar for @AcynAcyn @Acyn
Brit Hume wonders if social distancing/shutdowns made any difference or if the virus was even that dangerous in the first place Image

April 8th 2020

420 Retweets

Power?

Twitter avatar for @jonathanchaitJonathan Chait @jonathanchait
McConnell spent his career building a reputation for sincere conviction on corporate political speech. Then he trashed it in a few days. Why? Mitch McConnell and the Agony of the Post-Trump Corporate RepublicanThey expected to be off moral probation after Trump. Then came Georgia.nymag.com

April 7th 2021

122 Retweets

Sign up for Punchbowl news! One of the (sadly too many) newsletters I get every day that I think is worth reading is from Punchbowl news, from three former Politico staffers. Sign up here. (You know you get too many newsletters when you have an entire email address dedicated to newsletters.)

Remarkable.

Twitter avatar for @NoahpinionNoah Smith 🐇 @Noahpinion
People talk a lot of trash about Peter Turchin, but this article is from 2012. 2012, folks. Will the US Really Experience a Violent Upheaval in 2020?A scientist says that the United States experiences cycles of violence that peak every 50 years. If so, the next peak of violence will occur in 2020.livescience.com

April 7th 2021

59 Retweets

A pandemic lovestory. This WaPo story will probably become a movie.

“That’s True…” A few years ago, I fell into a rabbit hole about a mother-daughter combination who thought they could talk to grass and trees. It was hilarious, especially this clip. I came across it today on my computer archive and checked back in to see if they’re still at it, and yes. Yes, they are.

A good profile… From my old college newspaper, a feature on a beauty queen who became a mortician. You’ll enjoy it.

The ketchup shortage. I am not a fan of ketchup (judge away!), but most people are. What happens when the ketchup economy changes and restaurants go from in-house service to take out? The WSJ does a deep dive.

That’s it for me for today. Questions, comments, thoughts on why I am wrong on ketchup? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

Share
← PreviousNext →