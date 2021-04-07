Supreme Court Tech Ruling Could Have Wider Effects on Copyright

Leading The Bulwark…

MIKE DUNFORD: Three observations about—and one question arising from—the Google v. Oracle ‘fair use’ case.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Josh Kraushaar joins Charlie Sykes to discuss why, when it comes to GOP politicians, it pays to be crazy. Plus, discussion of the Georgia election law, infrastructure week, and schools and COVID-19.

CHARLIE SYKES: Why QAnon isn't going away.

JVL on politics and the attention economy.

THE NEXT LEVEL: MTG Gets the Big Money 🔐

Sarah, Tim and JVL on what it means for the GOP.

WILLIAM KRISTOL: Attention politics has been here before.

MONA CHAREN: Rather than carefully weighing the scientific data on gender dysphoria and its treatments, we’re experimenting on children.

TIM MILLER: The grift goes on and on and on and on . . .

“One of America’s greatest strengths is our ability to absorb people from different backgrounds and cultures into one nation under God.” — George W. Bush

Watch this video. Amen.

People are crazy. They’re as sick as Alex Jones but lack his platform. Deplatforming these “normal” people would be a service to society. And maybe they should seek professional help, too.

Speaking of sick people… Canadian / American provocateur Steven Crowder “recreated” the George Floyd arrest today, to the surprise of nobody to see how low right wing shock jocks can go.

Takes that didn’t age well.

Power?

Sign up for Punchbowl news! One of the (sadly too many) newsletters I get every day that I think is worth reading is from Punchbowl news, from three former Politico staffers. Sign up here. (You know you get too many newsletters when you have an entire email address dedicated to newsletters.)

Remarkable.

A pandemic lovestory. This WaPo story will probably become a movie.

“That’s True…” A few years ago, I fell into a rabbit hole about a mother-daughter combination who thought they could talk to grass and trees. It was hilarious, especially this clip. I came across it today on my computer archive and checked back in to see if they’re still at it, and yes. Yes, they are.

A good profile… From my old college newspaper, a feature on a beauty queen who became a mortician. You’ll enjoy it.

The ketchup shortage. I am not a fan of ketchup (judge away!), but most people are. What happens when the ketchup economy changes and restaurants go from in-house service to take out? The WSJ does a deep dive.

That’s it for me for today. Questions, comments, thoughts on why I am wrong on ketchup? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

