The Trump experience can't just be undone—we are a different country now, and we're not going back to the status quo before his presidency. Plus, watch Trump try to steal the idea of defending democracy from Biden, just like he stole 'fake news' from Hillary. Susan Glasser joins Charlie Sykes today.
Susan Glasser: The Fever Won't Break
Susan Glasser: The Fever Won't Break
Jan 3, 2024
