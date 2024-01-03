The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Susan Glasser: The Fever Won't Break
Susan Glasser: The Fever Won't Break
Charlie Sykes
Jan 3, 2024
The Trump experience can't just be undone—we are a different country now, and we're not going back to the status quo before his presidency. Plus, watch Trump try to steal the idea of defending democracy from Biden, just like he stole 'fake news' from Hillary. Susan Glasser joins Charlie Sykes today.

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Charlie Sykes

