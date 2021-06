On today’s Bulwark podcast, S.V. Dáte joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss why Donald Trump isn’t going away, Joe Biden’s early weeks in office, and how the GOP and the Democrats are setting the stage for the midterms and 2024 over election laws.

