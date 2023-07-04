Happy Independence Day and welcome to Press Pass, The Bulwark’s twice-weekly guide to Congress, campaigns, and what makes Washington tick. Today’s edition of Press Pass is free, but in order to not miss out on subscriber-only newsletters, take advantage the 30-day free trial for Bulwark+.

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

For the July Fourth holiday, I have some fare that’s lighter than the doom and gloom about today’s politics that I usually dish up: a little tour some of the statuary art in the U.S. Capitol Building. Each state submits two statues to be on display; they are strategically placed throughout the Capitol. Some of my favorites include Hawaii’s King Kamehameha I and California’s Junípero Serra. There are also a handful of statues on permanent display that are not part of the Statuary Hall collection. But today is all about the American Revolution, so here are some of the Founding Fathers, including many lesser known ones, all photographed by my Bulwark colleague Hannah Yoest.

We’ll resume regular programming later this week—but in the meantime, enjoy these photos and have a happy Fourth.

Roger Sherman, Connecticut

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

Caesar Rodney, Delaware

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

Charles Carroll, Maryland

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

Samuel Adams, Massachusetts

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

John Stark, New Hampshire

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

Richard Stockton, New Jersey

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

Robert Livingston, New York

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

John P.G. “Peter” Muhlenberg, Pennsylvania

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

Nathanael Greene, Rhode Island

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

Ethan Allen, Vermont

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

George Washington, Virginia

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

Benjamin Franklin

(Hannah Yoest / The Bulwark)

Thomas Jefferson