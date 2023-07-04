Take a Look at the American Revolution’s Statues in the U.S. Capitol
Even some of the lesser known Founding Fathers have a place in the halls of Congress.
For the July Fourth holiday, I have some fare that’s lighter than the doom and gloom about today’s politics that I usually dish up: a little tour some of the statuary art in the U.S. Capitol Building. Each state submits two statues to be on display; they are strategically placed throughout the Capitol. Some of my favorites include Hawaii’s King Kamehameha I and California’s Junípero Serra. There are also a handful of statues on permanent display that are not part of the Statuary Hall collection. But today is all about the American Revolution, so here are some of the Founding Fathers, including many lesser known ones, all photographed by my Bulwark colleague Hannah Yoest.
We’ll resume regular programming later this week—but in the meantime, enjoy these photos and have a happy Fourth.
Roger Sherman, Connecticut
Caesar Rodney, Delaware
Charles Carroll, Maryland
Samuel Adams, Massachusetts
John Stark, New Hampshire
Richard Stockton, New Jersey
Robert Livingston, New York
John P.G. “Peter” Muhlenberg, Pennsylvania
Nathanael Greene, Rhode Island
Ethan Allen, Vermont
George Washington, Virginia
Benjamin Franklin
Thomas Jefferson
Thanks for the photo essay, Joe.
Enjoy your 4th!
And every one of them knew the difference between a factual grievance and a Big Lie.