Jim Swift
Mar 11

Take It From a Swede, Forget the ‘Fight for $15’

JOHN GUSTAVSSON: There are good reasons to have a minimum wage, but the radical $15 per hour proposal could have disastrous knock-on effects.

S.V. Dáte on Why Trump Isn't Going Away

On today’s Bulwark podcast, S.V. Dáte joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss why Donald Trump isn’t going away, Joe Biden’s early weeks in office, and how the GOP and the Democrats are setting the stage for the midterms and 2024 over election laws.

Mike Malloy on the Business of Blu-ray Supplements

On this week’s episode, Sonny talks to Mike Malloy about the home video landscape, what it’s like to make supplements for specialty Blu-ray purveyors, and the world of tough-guy cinema writ large.

MORNING SHOTS: Springtime for Biden? 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES makes a modified case for optimism.

THE TRIAD: QAnon Is Still a Thing 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: It's still happening. Even in the military.

The Urban Workforce Shakeup

BRENT ORRELL AND MATT LEGER: Talent migration, COVID, and the end to winner-take-all urbanism.

Red Dog Reality

LIAM KERR: The future isn't a unicorn. It's a platypus.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

'I am a Bangor!' This story of a lost German tourist in Maine will make your day.

Riiiiight. A local GOP group posing as Johnson and Johnson in a robodial campaign claims it was an “unintended technological error.”

RIP Joe Tait. One of the best announcers in professional sports has gone to the beyond. He will be missed.

Even Trump’s Defense Secretary During the Capitol Riot Blames Him for Inciting It… Good for Chris Miller. Watch the clip at Vice.

A Conversation with Garry Kasparov… The latest in the Bill Kristol interview series, in which they discuss recent developments in Russia.

A Beanie for #TeamBeans. If you’re in the need for a new hat (even thought it’s springtime), do it for a good cause.

Make them pay? A New Yorker, writing in the Times, wants those who left NYC during the pandemic to pay for it, literally. Here’s a good thread on why it’s wrong.

This is why I am not ever buying an electric car. Or at least a Tesla.

Space Command vs. Tucker Carlson.

Twitter avatar for @US_SpaceComCSELU.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader @US_SpaceComCSEL
Drama TV - my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson Image

March 11th 2021

12,695 Retweets

Hoorah.

Joe Manchin knows his role. And he’s good at it, too. This is all sort of amazing to consider that if the filibuster were abolished, it would make him even more powerful.

Twitter avatar for @TalKopanTal Kopan @TalKopan
Manchin seems to have the shrewdest understanding of any senator I’ve seen on how to be just threatening enough to party priorities with his vote to get some wins on the board

Sahil Kapur @sahilkapur

So far, Joe Manchin has opposed one (1) Biden cabinet nominee. He voted YES on 16. He's a YES on two contentious ones coming: Becerra/HHS and Haaland/Interior. He cast a key vote for $1.9T Covid bill. For a seat in a Trump+39 state, Dems are getting massive bang-for-the-buck.

March 11th 2021

Best headline I’ve seen in a while. And it’s 100% correct. I won’t spoil it.

RonAnon is at it again…

Twitter avatar for @jessieopieJessie Opoien @jessieopie
Ron Johnson called Joe Biden's mental acuity into question on WIBA radio today: "It’s sad to see. I mean we don’t like seeing that, but my own father-in-law ended up with a similar type of situation. I know so many people who have gone through this and they see the signs."

March 11th 2021

20 Retweets

Is this art? Or is it money laundering?

Twitter avatar for @ZacMabryZac Mabry @ZacMabry
so uh this is very obviously money laundering

The New York Times @nytimes

Breaking News: The first NFT sold by Christie’s was just bought for $69.3 million. The price for “Everydays — The First 5000 Days,” by the artist Beeple, is a new high for an artwork that exists only digitally. https://t.co/JzsQG6i0tF

March 11th 2021

18 Retweets

Obviously digital art exists, but this going for $69 million seems a little bit suspect. At least the NFTs that Taco Bell is offering are somewhat interesting, even though it seems silly to pay for them.

That’s it for me. See you tonight: Questions, observations on why dogs are great, or concerns? You know how to reach me: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

