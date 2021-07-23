Talking About Race Respectfully

|0:00
Ted Johnson joins the panel to talk about his book: "When the Stars Begin to Fall: Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America."
Is racism structural? Is it an existential threat?
Highlights/Lowlights:
https://morningshots.thebulwark.com/p/our-woke-book-burners
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsrr/VSRR015-508.pdf
