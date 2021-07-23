Talking About Race Respectfully

Ted Johnson joins the panel to talk about his book: "When the Stars Begin to Fall: Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America."

Is racism structural? Is it an existential threat?

Highlights/Lowlights:

https://morningshots.thebulwark.com/p/our-woke-book-burners

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsrr/VSRR015-508.pdf

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher