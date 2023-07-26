Recently in The Bulwark:

ROLAND GUTIERREZ, WHO RECENTLY ANNOUNCED he is running for the U.S. Senate in Texas, has images in his mind he can never forget. A state senator since 2021, Gutierrez represents the district in Texas that contains Uvalde, the Hill Country community where on May 24, 2002, nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School by an 18-year-old former student using an AR-15-style rifle while 396 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers waited 77 minutes to end the assault. (The average mass shooting is resolved in about 12 minutes.) During the ensuing saturation news coverage, Gutierrez emerged as a leading critic of both the ineptitude of law enforcement, particularly Texas Department of Public Safety troopers who made up one-fourth of the officers that day, and Governor Greg Abbott, whose news conference the day after the shootings has become notorious for its misinformation.

AS SOMEONE WHO LOATHES DONALD TRUMP to the marrow of my metatarsals, I picked up Kimberley Strassel’s new book, The Biden Malaise, with trepidation. Her previous book, after all, was titled Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America (2019). It was in part about people like me—and other Bulwark contributors—who leveled what Strassel considers spurious allegations to undermine the president she has praised to the skies. Strassel is also a member of the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board and the author of a regular column, Potomac Watch, that came fiercely to Donald Trump’s defense in the Russia imbroglio, claiming (preposterously) that “there was never a shred of evidence of Trump-Russia collusion,” and earning her a place as one of Trump’s favorite columnists, someone about whom he tweeted positively on numerous occasions, and suggested that she be awarded a Pulitzer Prize.

JACK SMITH’S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS indictment of Donald Trump was a book of horrors detailing threats to national security, global security, lives, intelligence methods, relations with allies, and relations with foes. The January 6th indictment expected any day now will likely be even more graphic, harrowing, and damning. It is tremendously satisfying after all this time to see facts and evidence assembled into an organized narrative of chaos, lawlessness, amorality, and insatiable needs—for attention, money, and control. Finally, the system is working. Finally, there are indictments that lay out a narrative for us and for the record. At the very least, there is accountability for the history books.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

They could have started the game on time…

Happy Wednesday! I enjoyed a rainy Nats loss and came back to having to dust off the box fans like I’m a kid growing up in Cleveland without AC. Very much a first world problem, but at least I know my way around cross currents. During rain delays we’d watch other games, but missed this 8-3-5 triple play by the Braves.

Jim Gaffigan’s Quintessentially American Comedy… Gets Darker and Better.

DeSantis drops “wartime conservative”… The controversial publisher of Human Events rebooted parts ways with Fightin’ Ron DeSantis.

And in the shrinking DeSantis campaign… The candidate is puffing up RFK Jr. and suggesting he could have a role in his imaginary administration.

Mitch McConnell goes silent… Claims he’s fine after a short break. Doesn’t seem fine!

Mike Pence goes to Principles First… Our friends over there are hosting the former Veep for a town hall. Attendance is free.

Meanwhile, in Texas… Houston schools to eliminate librarians, turn libraries into discipline centers at 28 campuses.

How the Ukraine war… Destroyed a happy marriage.

🛸Whistleblower tells House: Government has been covering up UFOs for decades. 👽

Moms For Preventable Illnesses… The fringe mamas are now against healthcare in schools.

A small town paper… Lands a very big story.

Telemarketers… A new HBO doc about the near-impossible to stop scams. I was a telemarketer for MBNA in high school, my personal contribution to the credit crisis a few years later…. But this might be worth adding to your list.

