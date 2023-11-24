Nov 24 • 48M

"Terrible Choices for Israel"

Amir Tibon
Mona Charen
Hamas triggered the Gaza war—and signed the death warrants of thousands of Palestinians—when it purposefully targeted civilians on 10/7. Israeli journalist Amir Tibon joins guest host Mona Charen to discuss how his family survived the terror attack, Netanyahu’s failures, Biden’s support, and the bad options for post-war rule in Gaza.

