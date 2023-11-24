Nov 24 • 48M
"Terrible Choices for Israel"
Amir Tibon
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
Hamas triggered the Gaza war—and signed the death warrants of thousands of Palestinians—when it purposefully targeted civilians on 10/7. Israeli journalist Amir Tibon joins guest host Mona Charen to discuss how his family survived the terror attack, Netanyahu’s failures, Biden’s support, and the bad options for post-war rule in Gaza.
