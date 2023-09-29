Sep 29 • 55M
"Thank you for Speaking While I'm Interrupting."
New episode with former Rep. Barbara Comstock
Appears in this episode
Episode details
Comments
Transcript
Former GOP Congresswoman Barbara Comstock drops in to discuss the debate, the shutdown, the impeachment, and the general dysfunction.
highlights/lowlights:
Linda Chavez
A New Cohort of Transgender Kids by Lisa Selin Davis at Persuasion.
Damon Linker
The re-release of Stop Making Sense.
Barbara Comstock
The recent testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson.
Mona Charen
Insi…