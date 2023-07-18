The Actors Strike! What Do They Want?

JULY 17: Richard Masur and Michelle Hurd are seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket line in Manhattan on July 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) try to figure out why the studios and the actors are so far apart in their negotiations. Spoiler: It’s not entirely about the money. (Though it is, in a larger sense, always about the money.) Then they review Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Part One, the latest entry in Tom Cruise’s decades-spanning series. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for Friday’s episode on Cruise, his evolving career, and how he managed to get the focus off of his personal life over the last decade. And if you enjoyed the episode, share it with a friend!

