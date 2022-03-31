The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
The Ancients Illuminate Modern Statecraft (with Barry Strauss)
The Ancients Illuminate Modern Statecraft (with Barry Strauss)

The Bulwark
Mar 31, 2022
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

Eliot and Eric talk with ancient historian extraordinaire Barry Strauss. They discuss his new book on Antony, Cleopatra, Octavian, and the Battle of Actium which served as the foundation of the Roman Empire. They discuss what a study of the ancients can tell us about statecraft in general and specifically how it can illuminate statecraft today as well as the current state of intellectual life in the academy.

