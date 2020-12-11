The Angry Newsletter

Don't open this if you're looking for happy talk.

Jonathan V. Last
Dec 11, 2020Share
Warehouse manager Ray Bynum sorts cereal at the Arlington Food Assistance Center in Arlington, Va, on Monday, May 4, 2020. The center has seen an increase in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and distributes groceries to about 2,400 families per week. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

1. Don’t Just Get Mad. Help.

I live in what …

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →