The Apocalypse Never Dies, It Just Gets Weirder

🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

All hail the sudden death wild card game!

Apparently, people hate it! But I’m among those who love it. While I’d prefer, as an Indians fan, to pretend the 1997 season never happened, the Cardinals are one of four teams to win the wild card… and then win it all. That 2011 World Series was one of the best I’ve ever seen. Heck, so were the Nats in 2019.

Even though the result wasn’t to my liking, Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, which I got to see in person, was one for the memory books. Wild card teams make things interesting. And tonight, I’ll be celebrating my birthday watching my college-town Cardinals, home of my wife and my late grandmother, cheering on the red birds. Should they pull it out, perhaps I can orchestrate a friendly bet with ou

Let’s Go Cards!

Leading The Bulwark…

THOMAS LECAQUE: Steve Bannon is talking to a gun cult. Dozens of QAnon adherents are running for Congress. The mix of conspiracy theories and evangelicalism is becoming more toxic.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Sinema's silence gets decoded, and The Big Lie officially becomes The Great Grift. Josh Kraushaar joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast and breaks down the neck-and neck governor's race in Virginia and the politics of Arizona.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES has an update on civility, which is having a bad week.

CHARLIE SYKES: Declining powers are willing to take risks.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

SHAY KHATIRI: Three decades of weaponized corruption have degraded the West.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

On the jukebox… Really looking forward to the Richard Ashcroft album next month.

We’re gonna see a lot more of this. Sadly.

OAN’s Sugar Daddy… It’s AT&T. Heck, it might even be you. Or me. I pay for FIOS and they carry this insanity. And full disclosure, I went on the channel probably 5 dozen times in the pre-Trump era for precisely $0 and a lot of free hatemail. Which is why I don’t do TV anymore. See if you can guess what went wrong here:

“Conversations like this can be intense…” I wish Twitter issued this warning for all of my tweets.

WTF is going on in Idaho? Idaho’s Lt. Gov. is making Al Haig blush.

Boooooo! This is what happened when Lindsey Graham promoted vaccines to GOP voters. Why do the leopards keep eating my face, he wondered?

10 years later… We’re still at it!

Join now

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.