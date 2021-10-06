The Apocalypse Never Dies, It Just Gets Weirder
Thomas Leacque on the mix of right wing conspiracy theories and evangelicalism, and why it is becoming more toxic.
The Apocalypse Never Dies, It Just Gets Weirder
THOMAS LECAQUE: Steve Bannon is talking to a gun cult. Dozens of QAnon adherents are running for Congress. The mix of conspiracy theories and evangelicalism is becoming more toxic.
Josh Kraushaar: Everything is Political, Everything is Tribal
Sinema's silence gets decoded, and The Big Lie officially becomes The Great Grift. Josh Kraushaar joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast and breaks down the neck-and neck governor's race in Virginia and the politics of Arizona.
MORNING SHOTS: We Live In An Age of Grift 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES has an update on civility, which is having a bad week.
THE TRIAD: China Is Probably More Dangerous Than We Realize 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES: Declining powers are willing to take risks.
One party’s bubble is about to burst in Virginia - Josh Kraushaar, National Journal
‘I Was Part of Something Unusually Evil’ - Olivia Nuzzi, Intelligencer
What We Lost When Gannett Came to Town - Elaine Godfrey, The Atlantic
Biden Team Seeks to Pare Back Economic Agenda in Strategy Shift - Nancy Cook and Billy House, Bloomberg Businessweek
Democrats' infrastructure delays squeeze an endangered species: GOP centrists - Chris Beavers, Politico
Biden’s Approval Rating Isn’t Bouncing Back - Nathaniel Rakich, FiveThirtyEight
National Cathedral bell to toll 700 times to mark 700K COVID-19 deaths - Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill
Is Russia Un-Losing the Cold War?
SHAY KHATIRI: Three decades of weaponized corruption have degraded the West.
