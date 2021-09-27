The Arizona Unreality Check

Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate at a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in front of the State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

This is going to be a helluva week. Democrats in Congress may not be able to save the Biden presidency, but they can destroy it…

Via the Wapo’s Early 202:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said she wasn't bluffing when warning that progressives were willing to tank the infrastructure plan until the House and the Senate also pass a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that’s still far from finished. And it seems she meant business. Jayapal told us in a Sunday night interview, before Pelosi's announcement, that the number of Democrats willing to kill the infrastructure bill is growing… The CPC chair estimated last week that more than half of the 95 House Democrats in the caucus were prepared to vote “no.” “I think it’s now probably somewhere around 60,” she said.

So, happy Monday.

Never Trumpers have rooted for the success of the Biden presidency, not because we supported all of its policies (I certainly don’t), but because we understood the consequences of failure. If the Democrats blow it now, they will be opening the door for a restoration of the politics of nihilism, led by the Orange One Himself.

We got yet another taste of what that would be like this weekend.

If you have been living in a bubble of naivete or denial, you might have imagined that the results of the Cyber Ninja audit in Arizona would usher in a New Era of Sobriety in our politics.

Fat chance.