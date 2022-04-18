Listen Here

Supreme Court nominations are polarizing nowadays, and President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was no exception. Dr. Ted Johnson of The Bulwark joins Sarah to discuss how voters reacted to Jackson (and to President Biden pledging ahead of time to pick a black woman for the seat). They also discuss why conversations about race in this country can get unproductive very quickly.

Ted Johnson: For the same reason that mixed focus groups aren't productive, it's the same reason why our mixed conversations on race aren't productive. They turn into arguments; they turn into sort of "who's to be blamed" and "who's the victim." And, you know, "who owes who what, and it's "whose fault is it," and those things are not productive, everyone just wants to win the argument and leave unscathed.

Read Ted's piece on Judge Jackson in The Bulwark here.

