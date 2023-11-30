The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
The Banality of Crazy
0:00
-40:09

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
The Banality of Crazy
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
and
Benjamin Wittes
Nov 30, 2023
∙ Paid
1
Share

From Elon to Trump to Kanye, public decompensation is a part of our culture now. Plus, Georgia's inadequate investigation of the potential Trump-related conspiracy to copy election software, and the uncertainty of a verdict before Election Day. Ben Wittes and Anna Bower join Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.

show notes:
https://www.lawfaremedia.org/arti…

Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Benjamin Wittes
Writes Dog Shirt Daily Subscribe
Charlie Sykes

Recent Episodes

43:44
Michael Steele: The GOP's Humiliation Kink
 • 
Charlie Sykes
49:17
David French: It's a Cult
 • 
Charlie Sykes
53:21
Will Saletan: Trump’s Pee-wee Herman Moment
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Will Saletan
48:11
Amir Tibon: Terrible Choices for Israel
 • 
Mona Charen
42:45
We Are Living in a Post-Rational World
39:25
Karen Tumulty: The Sununu Effect in New Hampshire
 • 
Charlie Sykes
55:33
Will Saletan: The Annihilation of Truth
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Will Saletan