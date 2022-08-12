Aug 12 • 55M
The Big Bad Week
Holy crap.
Sarah and JVL talk about Liz Cheney, the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, and the GOP’s efforts to Defund the FBI.
Here’s the piece about Cheney we talk about.
Also: JVL wants your Cinderella thoughts in the comments. It’s an overlooked instant-classic.