The Border Crises Won’t Stop Until Our Immigration System Is Fixed

LINDA CHAVEZ: New numbers from the Biden administration show another uptick in illegal border crossings.

David Shor on Why Hispanics Moved Right

On today’s Bulwark podcast, David Shor joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about the 2020 election and how our political coalitions have changed.

MORNING SHOTS: The New Politics of (Big) Spending 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on COVID response bills, plus a letter from RonJon.

THE TRIAD: What a President Does Matters 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST observes: “Hey look—norms.”

THE NEXT LEVEL: Grab Bag 🔐

JVL, SONNY, and SARAH: Andrew Cuomo, Biden's dog, and Prince Harry walk into a bar . . .

The Filibuster vs. Election Reform and Voting Rights

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: The stakes are high for democracy and for the Democrats.

Can Biden Restore the Pentagon’s Balance of Power?

SHAY KHATIRI: The Department of Defense might be the biggest challenge for his norm-repairing agenda.

The GOP and Conservative Media Now Resemble the Communists of My Youth

TOMÁŠ KLVAŇA: It was a long time coming.

RonAnon at it again…

Twitter avatar for @Emilee_FannonEmilee Fannon @Emilee_Fannon
.@SenRonJohnson tells me he doesn't believe he needs the vaccine since he already was diagnosed with COVID-19 last fall. "No I had COVID, so I don’t believe...I think that probably provides me the best immunity possible actually having the disease.” Image

March 10th 2021

2 Retweets

A great RonAnon story… Click through and read the whole thing.

Twitter avatar for @moodyChris Moody @moody
I have a dumb but mildly amusing story about an interaction I had with Wisconsin Senator @RonJohnsonWI at Universal Studios that I've never really told anyone before. *thread*

March 10th 2021

18 Retweets

As an Ohioan, America’s Roller Coast, I have to observe: that’s a weak ass roller coaster. Go to Cedar Point and get back to me when you’ve actually ridden a real coaster.

Wisconsin not covering itself in glory these days…

Twitter avatar for @atruparAaron Rupar @atrupar
Glenn Grothman brings up Black Lives Matter and then says, "I know it's a group that doesn't like the old fashioned family" Image

March 10th 2021

346 Retweets

I know a lot of people are dog people here, so here is a proposal from “Area Dog” (Gus) suggesting I take the rest of the day off to just play fetch.

He was sad to hear my response: For God's sakes, Lemon. We'd all like to flee to the Cleve and club-hop down at the Flats and have lunch with Little Richard, but we fight those urges because we have responsibilities. But he’s a dog and doesn’t speak, though he got the message as he was ushered into my basement office.

Why do you think Joe Biden’s approval numbers haven’t taken a dive? The boss has answers.

Twitter avatar for @SarahLongwell25Sarah Longwell @SarahLongwell25
Did a focus group this week of 2016 Trump/2020 Biden voters and it was the first time in years that a majority of people answered the question “How do you think things are going in the country?” positively. Not a single person used the phrase “sh*t show,” a staple 2020 answer. https://t.co/eEMR044IgM

Josh Kraushaar @HotlineJosh

Here’s a notable stat from the new Morning Consult/Politico poll: 50 percent of Americans now view the country is headed on the right track. That number rarely has hit the majority mark in the last two decades. https://t.co/URUgr36nJK

March 10th 2021

54 Retweets

Utterly Moderate! I went on this podcast with Alison Dagnes and Lawrence Eppard and had a blast. Normally, I hate going on podcasts. It’s like working in a slaughterhouse and being asked to go hunting. But I really liked it and hope you’ll tune in. But Alison and Lawrence, professors at Shippensburg University, host a great show. Subscribe!

This would make a great movie… At Bloomberg, a scandal involving a fake copper heist. It’s a wild ride.

The worst baseball team ever? At least at the professional level. They never met my St. Dominic Bulldogs.

The Johnny Damon arrest video is something. Don’t worry, the bad orange man makes an appearance, as does millionaire victimhood.

Cicadas are coming! Since my community was a grass farm that they largely redeveloped, I’m interested to see the degree to which Brood X appears. But this item in the Post is superb.

Here’s your long read for today. I am not going to spoil one bit of it, but it’s about a married couple that found out one of the parents was in on a trillion dollar fraud scheme.

“Worst reporting project ever.” Please keep a Kleenex handy for this next clip.

The Evangelical break. Do read this WaPo story about how some Southern Baptists are beginning to have doubts about the politics of their church.

HOOOOOONK! An NHL game was interrupted by a malfunctioning horn and it is pretty amazing. Because it happened constantly.

Real or not… This is pretty fantastic. (The audio seems to be a giveaway.)

Twitter avatar for @MC372Lee Trott @MC372
This single shot #drone film by JayByrdFilms IS the best I’ve seen yet... THROUGH a Bowling Alley!!! Hard to believe its actually real... Sound On, and watch til the end!!! Image

March 9th 2021

15,750 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. You know how to reach me if you have any questions, comments, concerns, or observations: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

