The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood with Chris Fenton

This week, Sonny talks to “Feeding the Dragon” author Chris Fenton. For seventeen years, Fenton served as president of DMG Entertainment Motion Picture Group and GM of DMG North America, internationally orchestrating the creative and business activities of DMG—a multi-billion dollar global media company headquartered in Beijing. He is currently CEO of Media Capital Technologies and a Trustee of the US-Asia Institute.

Subscribe to The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Google Play | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn