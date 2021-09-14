'The Card Counter' and America's Sins

This week Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), Peter Suderman (Reason), and Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) discuss the pros and cons of advice columns and whether or not it’s okay—or, frankly, just plain hilarious—to lie to advice columnists. And the gang reviews Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter (Sonny’s review here; Peter’s here). Make sure to check out our bonus episode on Oscar Isaac’s great decade of work, and share this episode with friends if you dug it! Our survival depends on listeners like you.

Share Across the Movie Aisle